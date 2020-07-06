Image copyright Google Image caption The body was discovered in the river between Scarborough and Clifton bridges

A man's body has been found in the River Ouse in York.

The body was discovered by kayakers in the river between Scarborough and Clifton bridges on Sunday afternoon.

Although formal identification has yet to be carried out the man is thought to be 55-year-old Nick Gunnell from York, North Yorkshire Police said.

His family had been informed, the force said. Officers said the missing man was last seen at his home on the morning of 30 June.

