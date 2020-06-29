Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stephen Cottrell apologised for failings over allegations of domestic abuse made against a parish priest

The next Archbishop of York has apologised for not properly reporting allegations of domestic abuse made against a parish priest a decade ago.

According to The Church Times, Bishop Stephen Cottrell, who was Bishop of Reading at the time, was told a local priest was being violent to his wife.

The bishop said he was "deeply distressed and extremely sorry" for not responding appropriately.

A subsequent inquiry decided against disciplinary action.

'Openness and transparency'

"Ten years ago, I was approached about a safeguarding allegation regarding a priest," he said.

"I was able to see the survivor and begin to hear what was a difficult and harrowing story.

"However, I was moving between roles at the time and, although I did speak with colleagues about the actions that needed to be taken, I failed to ensure that these were properly documented and followed through in the way I would expect.

"I also recognise that at the time I could have done more."

Bishop Cottrell, who replaces Dr John Sentamu next month, added it was essential for the "whole of our Church to be scrupulously honest with each other about any failings in safeguarding", and said he wanted to go on record in order to demonstrate "a new spirit of openness and transparency".

An investigation by the Church of England's National Safeguarding Team found Bishop Cottrell had failed to ensure the matter was referred to the statutory authorities, or to the diocesan safeguarding adviser.

However, it said in accepting his failings, which were due to "a lack of training and understanding", the bishop had shown "insight and humility".

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said he was looking forward to working with Bishop Cottrell, and was praying the experience would "strengthen his commitment to safeguarding and ministry".