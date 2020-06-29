Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Blanchard was sentenced in the UK to six years in jail in 2008 for fraud

A man once jailed for fraud has lost his fight against extradition to Spain to face charges that he acted as an alleged advisor to criminal gangs.

Paul Blanchard, 74, from York, is accused of helping to launder cash from gangs in Tenerife between 1999 and 2001.

Mr Blanchard claimed the Spanish authorities were using him to build a case against the gang's alleged leader.

He has seven days to appeal against the decision.

The decision to grant extradition, under a European Arrest Warrant issued in 2018, was made by a district judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

'Surrender to Spain'

Michael Snow told Mr Blanchard: "I must order you surrender to Spain for prosecution on these allegations."

He added that he could be extradited within 17 days and also ordered him to pay costs of £1,500.

Mr Blanchard's lawyers had argued Spanish police were using statements he gave voluntarily, without a translator or a lawyer present, in 2001.

He is being charged as a co-defendant, they said, to help in a long-delayed prosecution of a Lebanese-born businessman.

Mohamed Derbah is accused of laundering money through timeshare sales and fraudulent holidays.

Mr Blanchard worked as a corporate consultant specialising in offshore services.

He was jailed for six years six months in the UK in 2008 after admitting his part in a passport fraud, laundering £375,000 and trying to steal £4.3m from a London bank and transfer it to Spain.

If he was to be convicted on the charges lodged by the Spanish authorities he could face 15 years in jail.

