A steam railway which has been used as a location for several films has raised £350,000 to keep going during the coronavirus lockdown.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) runs steam trains between Pickering and Whitby, attracting about 300,000 passengers a year.

Films including Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and Phantom Thread with Daniel Day-Lewis used the line.

An appeal by the railway saw virtual events staged to raise the cash.

The railway, which operates seasonally, started a crisis appeal in March when the impact of coronavirus was realised.

It had been due to start running from 4 April but was unable to operate. The railway is now looking to reopen on 1 August.

Chris Price, General Manager at NYMR, said: "The public support has been overwhelming and thanks to local companies, the railway sector, and the general public who have rallied together and demonstrated their support over the past three months, I'm optimistic about the railway's future."

The money was raised with events including silent auctions, a virtual shop launch, Friday night quizzes, and donations.

The railway runs along 24 miles (39km) of steep inclines and remote landscapes.

It is owned and operated by a charitable trust that employs 100 people, also relying on about 1,000 volunteers.

