The woman was attacked as she walked alone on the Great North Road at Fairburn

A woman has been sexually assaulted by a man wearing a blue surgical face mask in North Yorkshire.

The woman in her 60s was walking alone beside The Great North Road at Fairburn at 07:00 BST on Thursday when the man attacked her from behind.

She was pulled to the floor and assaulted but fought off the attacker and he ran towards Fairburn.

He was described as being of stocky build, and was wearing a black woolly hat and black bottoms.

Police said the woman was receiving support and officers wanted to speak to anyone who may have seen someone running or acting suspiciously nearby.

Drivers who may have been using roads near that area are being asked to check any dashcam footage.

