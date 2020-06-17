Image copyright NY County Council Image caption Dylan Simpson named the orphaned starling Jack

A five-year-old boy has hand-reared an orphaned bird while shielding at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Dylan Simpson from Whitley, North Yorkshire, rescued the week-old baby starling after it became trapped in his sister's bedroom.

He named the bird Jack, fed it until it was strong enough to fly and released it into his back garden.

Mum Sarah Simpson said caring for the bird helped Dylan, who has respiratory problems, cope during the pandemic.

She said Dylan had "only left the house a couple of times" since March.

"Raising Jack, along with learning about him, has really helped focus his mind on something and distracted him from the situation," she said.

"Dylan would wake up every morning to check on Jack and Jack would sit next to Dylan when he did his schoolwork."

Dylan has told his teachers about the bird and drawn pictures of Jack as part of his home schooling.

"We fed him bird food and Weetabix and after we'd looked after him we let him outside," he said.

"We thought he was a sparrow at first, but he's a starling."

