Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Zoe Zaremba was last seen by her mother on Saturday evening

Police are searching for a woman with autism who has been missing for four days.

Zoe Zaremba, 25, from Aiskew in North Yorkshire, was last seen at her home at 23:00 BST on 13 June.

The search for her has involved a police helicopter, dog units and mountain rescue teams.

North Yorkshire Police said they were concerned for her safety and it was out of character for her to be out of touch with her family.

Insp Sarah Sanderson said: "It is very unusual for Zoe to go missing for such a long period of time. She has no means of contact, no communication methods, no money or transport."

Miss Zaremba was last seen by her mother, who she lives with, on Saturday and was reported as missing on Sunday.

She said they really needed the public to play a role in trying to locate her by checking their doorbell cameras, CCTV and dash-cam footage and checking outbuildings and garden sheds.

Miss Zaremba is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with brown hair which she usually wears in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, purple jogging bottoms, white and purple Lonsdale trainers and a silver heart shape necklace with an orange crystal.

