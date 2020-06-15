Image copyright LDRS Image caption A queue formed outside the store on Sunday

A branch of Sports Direct was closed by police after it opened a day before non-essential shops were allowed to.

The shop in Scarborough opened at 11:00 BST on Sunday for people with NHS identificaton and a large queue formed.

North Yorkshire Police said officers stepped in after they became aware the store opened ahead of the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, which let clothing stores open again from Monday.

The BBC has approached Sports Direct for comment.

The Pavilion House store opened in order to allow key health workers to shop, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

However, non-essential shops in England were still required to remain closed until Monday.

Scarborough Police said on their Facebook page: "We are grateful to all the businesses in the town that are following the government guidelines and have remained shut until they can reopen.

"Disappointingly, our officers had to close down Sports Direct earlier [on Sunday] after it opened a day early.

"We are all working together to limit the transmission of this virus, and we will continue to enforce according to the law."

