Image copyright Tony Skingle Image caption Tony Skingle has performed previously in his garden in Scarborough, North Yorkshire

An Elvis Presley tribute act had to cancel a concert in his garden amid concerns about social distancing.

Tony Skingle has been entertaining his neighbours in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, throughout lockdown while also broadcasting live on Facebook.

A concert scheduled for Saturday was called off as police said it did not comply with coronavirus regulations.

Mr Skingle said he had been working with police and was "gutted" at having to cancel the show.

"I will be back, I'm really sorry," he said.

Mr Skingle said he has received thousands of comments from people who have watched the concerts around the world as they are broadcast on Facebook.

"The buzz from it has been amazing", he said.

Image copyright Tony Skingle/Facebook Image caption The tribute act said he was "gutted" to have to cancel

"I have never been advised not to do my shows, I have liaised with the police and everything has been absolutely great.

"I was thinking about doing it on the back garden with no public there, but now I have been advised not to do that.

"I have the utmost respect for the police and always will have. I will be back and I'm really sorry."

The post on the Scarborough Police Facebook page said: "Local officers and the event organisers have worked together throughout this afternoon and concluded that this evening's show will be cancelled.

"We acknowledge there have been strong views on both sides of this issue, however the priority for the police has always been to keep people as safe as possible in line with coronavirus regulations.

"It is positive that we have been able to engage with the event organisers and we thank them for working with us on this occasion."

