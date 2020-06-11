Image copyright John H Darch / Geograph Image caption Harrogate became a fashionable spa town after the spring opened in 1571

The takeover of a North Yorkshire mineral water firm has been approved by the competition watchdog.

A majority stake in Harrogate Spring Water will be acquired by the French food company Danone.

Danone's ownership of the Evian and Volvic brands had prompted concerns the deal would reduce competition.

However, the Competition and Markets Authority has said there will be no further investigation and the deal can go ahead.

Harrogate became a fashionable spa town after mineral springs were discovered in the town in the 16th Century.

The spring water was first bottled in 1740 and the company claims it is the UK's oldest bottled water company.

Harrogate Spring Water's current majority shareholders will retain a minority stake in the company, which achieved sales of £21.6m in the financial year to March 2019, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service

Managing director James Cain will join Danone Waters UK's management team and continue to lead the Harrogate business.

