Image copyright Google Image caption The dog walker and his pet were attacked in Hob Moor in York on Tuesday evening

A 51-year-old woman has been arrested after man walking his dog was spat at, racially abused and his pet was kicked.

The man was not seriously injured in the attack in the Hob Moor area of York on Tuesday evening, police said. The condition of the dog is not known.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of racially-aggravated assault and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Police also arrested her on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and Class B drugs.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.