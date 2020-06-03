Image copyright Geograph/Malc McDonald Image caption York's Minster School provides choristers for the neighbouring cathedral

A prep school which provides choristers for York's cathedral is to close because of a cash shortfall caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The independent Minster School is run by the Chapter of York Minster and has origins dating back to 627 AD.

York Minster said coronavirus has meant it has suffered a "catastrophic loss of income" and now anticipates a £5m hole in its budget for the school.

The school called the closure "terribly sad" for parents, staff and pupils.

The Minster's Dean the Right Rev Dr Jonathan Frost said the school - which has existed in its current form since 1903 - will close at the end of summer term.

The 180 pupils, aged four to 13, will be helped find places at other schools, with the 40 chorister pupils educated at nearby St Peter's School with the same choirmaster.

A formal consultation process has begun for the 34 staff.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Minster School is a fee-paying preparatory school and was recently rated "excellent"

York Minster's Chapter invests about £750,000 a year in the school and in early May plans were submitted to renovate the school's reception.

But the Minster said the £9.4m visitor income expected in 2020 has been slashed because of coronavirus and there is now a £5.2m shortfall.

Dr Frost said: "Like many independent prep schools, numbers were always an issue but we were seeing numbers begin to grow again. Our focus was on seeing the school flourish.

"Since Covid a number of families indicated they would be unable to keep their children here."

What will happen to the school buildings is still to be decided.

Dr Frost said: "I'm confident that York Minster will be able to throw open its doors and be sustainable for generations ahead."

