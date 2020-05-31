Man dies after being attacked by cows in Yorkshire Dales
- 31 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-52869060?intlink_from_url=https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/localnews/2638217-selside/20&link_location=live-reporting-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after being attacked by a herd of cows while walking in the Yorkshire Dales.
The man, 82, from Foulridge, Pendle, was out walking with his wife at Ivescar, Ingleton on Saturday at around 13:45 BST.
North Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called but the man died at the scene.
His wife, aged 78, was badly bruised and taken by air ambulance to Lancaster Royal Infirmary.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.