Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man had driven to the beauty spot with friends from Manchester

A man was stabbed at a barbecue in a North Yorkshire beauty spot, having driven there from Manchester with friends, police have said.

He was with several others at Barden Bridge in the Yorkshire Dales when he was attacked on Thursday night.

North Yorkshire Police said the victim suffered serious injuries and drove himself to hospital for treatment.

Detectives have arrested a man in his 20s from Manchester and he remains in police custody for questioning.

More stories from around Yorkshire

The man who was stabbed, who is in his 30s, remains in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the stabbing, which happened at about 20:00 BST, is being urged to contact police.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.