Image copyright Angela Schofield Image caption Mayoress April Martin and her husband, Mayor Stuart Martin, with staff at Harrogate Hospital

The mayoress of Harrogate has led an emotional applause in honour of NHS workers who saved her life as she fought coronavirus in intensive care.

April Martin was joined by her husband, mayor Stuart Martin, and staff outside Harrogate District Hospital where she was taken when critically ill.

The 63-year-old has recovered from the virus and described her treatment as "magnificent."

Mayor Martin said thanking the staff in person was "very moving".

April Martin said: "It was so emotional and hard for me to hold it together. But I am so grateful to have the opportunity to thank the hospital staff in person - without them I wouldn't be here."

The mayoress, who has worked as a district nurse, first started showing symptoms in March and the couple then self-isolated for two weeks, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.

On day 16 Mrs Martin's health started to rapidly deteriorate and she was taken into intensive care.

Reflecting on her time in hospital she said: "I don't remember a lot from being in A&E or the ITU, but on the ward the staff were absolutely magnificent.

"The care and compassion that they showed from behind their masks and gowns was wonderful. I can't thank them enough.

"When you are in hospital and not allowed to see your family, that is so, so important."

"People always think it will never happen to them," she continued.

"I had no underlying health conditions and I was still really ill with the virus."

Councillor Stuart Martin added: "Last night was a very emotional moment for us, but at the same time it was very rewarding with April coming full circle back to the hospital.

"We actually got to speak with the paramedics who first took April in. To have that opportunity to thank them in person was really moving."

