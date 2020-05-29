Image copyright UGC Image caption About 100 people gathered at Richmond Falls on the River Swale, on Monday

Stewards are being brought in to marshal a beauty spot after 100 people gathered there for a party.

Police attended Richmond Falls on the River Swale on Monday because of crowds flouting social distancing rules.

A man, 29, from Staffordshire was charged with assaulting a police officer and another, 30, from Catterick Garrison, was fined for disorder.

Drinks bottles were left and according to some reports, nitrous oxide canisters, known as laughing gas.

Councillor Helen Grant, deputy leader of Richmondshire District Council, said the North Yorkshire falls had been blighted by anti-social behaviour over the bank holiday weekend, with the actions of some "totally unacceptable".

She said stewards would be in place this weekend to prevent large groups of young people or anyone with alcohol gaining access.

"We are working to protect our beauty spot for local residents and visitors who want to treat it with respect, not as a party spot," she added.

The measures are being enforced in collaboration with North Yorkshire Police.

Meanwhile, officers from the force are urging parents to keep checks on their children after an increase in anti-social behaviour in Scarborough.

A 17-year-old boy was recently arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, following reports of someone jumping on the roof of a police car.

Image caption Police are urging parents to make sure they know where their children are ahead of the warm weather expected this weekend

In a separate incident, a young man was rescued after getting stuck on a cliff near the town's castle after drinking with friends.

Ch Insp Rachel Wood, of Scarborough and Ryedale Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We know young people are finding the current situation and restrictions difficult.

"However, we urge parents to ensure they set boundaries for their teens and ensure they don't make life a misery for local people."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.