Image copyright UGC Image caption About 100 people gathered at Richmond Falls on the River Swale, on Monday

A man has been charged with assaulting a police officer after about 100 people gathered at a North Yorkshire beauty spot despite coronavirus restrictions.

Police were called to a disturbance at Richmond Falls on the River Swale on Monday where crowds had gathered.

The man, 29, from Staffordshire, has also been charged with obstructing a police officer and using threatening behaviour.

Another man, aged 30, from Catterick Garrison, was also fined for disorder.

Follow BBC Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.