Man charged with police assault after Richmond Falls gathering
A man has been charged with assaulting a police officer after about 100 people gathered at a North Yorkshire beauty spot despite coronavirus restrictions.
Police were called to a disturbance at Richmond Falls on the River Swale on Monday where crowds had gathered.
The man, 29, from Staffordshire, has also been charged with obstructing a police officer and using threatening behaviour.
Another man, aged 30, from Catterick Garrison, was also fined for disorder.
