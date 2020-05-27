Image copyright John Bennett Image caption John Bennett was taken to York Hospital after he was hit by a car on Monday

A cyclist who was left with a broken back in a hit-and-run believes he was deliberately struck by the driver.

John Bennett, 48, was riding with a friend on the B122 Naburn in York on Monday when they were both hit.

Experienced rider Mr Bennett, club secretary at Barnsley Road Club, now faces 12 weeks in a spinal brace with possible permanent damage to his back.

He said: "The car came behind us and I could see in my peripheral vision that the driver seemed to be aiming at us."

Mr Bennett, from Rotherham, was with Martin Townsend on the B122, about a mile south of Naburn marina between 10:30 to 10:50 BST when they were knocked off their bikes.

Image copyright John Bennett Image caption It is not known whether he may have permanent damage from his injury

After hitting them, the car "drove straight off" leaving the pair on the ground.

He said: "I face-planted straight over the handlebars. The force of the fall smashed my glasses and left a deep gash on my forehead.

"I was in a state, with blood pouring down my face. Thankfully a woman pulled up and rang the ambulance."

The men were taken to hospital with Mr Townsend suffering bruised ribs and cuts.

Mr Bennett, who was injured in a separate hit-and-run while cycling in Sheffield last year, said: "We have both gone over what happened and agree that the driver purposefully hit us.

"Unfortunately it's all too common now for cyclists to be involved in near misses on a daily basis."

Image copyright John Bennett Image caption Mr Bennett and Mr Townsend are both members of Barnsley Road Club

He said he was unsure if he would ever ride his bike again.

"I've had a few crashes in my time but I love my cycling and that's why I've always got back on.

"This time it's really taken me to the limit and I'm not sure whether it's worth it."

Anyone with information on the collision should contact North Yorkshire Police.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.