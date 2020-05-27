Image copyright Simon Moran/Getty Images Image caption Eyewitnesses said the boy was thrown from a carriage on the Twister ride

A theme park is to be prosecuted after a seven-year-old boy was injured in a fall from a rollercoaster.

The boy was airlifted to hospital with head injuries after falling from the ride at Lightwater Valley, near Ripon, North Yorkshire, in May 2019.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the theme park would be charged.

The park's chief executive Ian Cunningham said the firm had "cooperated fully" with the HSE investigation.

Eyewitnesses at the time reported hearing screams and seeing the child "hanging backwards" from the Twister ride before he fell about 15ft (4.6m) from the carriage.

The HSE said the theme park would face a charge under health and safety law relating to non-employees facing risks.

A first hearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court was being arranged, it added.

Mr Cunningham said the park had taken action "to avoid a repeat of this very sad incident".

"The incident at our park last year has greatly affected all those involved and the thoughts of everyone at Lightwater Valley are with the young boy who was injured and his family," he said.

"I want to again say how personally sorry I am for the distress it has caused.

"We accept HSE's decision to proceed to a prosecution and have cooperated fully throughout their investigation."

He added: "Since the incident we have been providing support and assistance to the family and will continue to do so."

In June 2001, 20-year-old Gemma Savage from South Yorkshire died when two of the rollercoaster's cars collided.

