Image copyright PA Wire/Family handout Image caption William Stainton used his holiday money to buy a 3D printer

A 13-year-old carer has made hundreds of face shields with a 3D printer he bought using holiday money.

Scarborough teenager William Stainton, who helps to look after his father, produced 670 face shields and 900 ear protectors.

He made them for nursing homes across Scarborough and Bridlington as well as for local chemists.

William came up with the idea after his father Kevin, 57, suggested they keep themselves occupied during lockdown.

Mr Stainton has coronary heart disease and stage four chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and has been shielding since March.

At the start of lockdown, the teenager researched how other countries were dealing with the crisis.

His father said: "He'd been reading about a company in Italy who have been making valves for ventilators, he said he thought a similar thing might be useful for the UK and asked if we could get a 3D printer.

"We had some holiday money put aside, so William suggested we used that to get one."

The UK did not lack the ventilator parts, but after hearing of PPE shortages he decided to make face shields.

Mr Stainton said: "I'm so proud of him and everything he does.

"I think he's worried about me getting Covid-19, so he thinks if he can help to protect other people from the virus he can help me."

Janet Sanderson, North Yorkshire County Council's executive member for Children's Services, said: "It's impressive to see how our young people have used innovative means to address the challenges within our communities.

"This young man has generously put his own money towards something to help the wider community."

William is being supported by the Young Carer Service at Scarborough and Ryedale Carers Resource.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.