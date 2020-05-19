Image copyright Pauline E/Geograph Image caption Dr Abdel Wahab Babiker worked at Scarborough Hospital

A "dedicated and hard-working" doctor has died after contracting Covid-19.

Dr Abdel Wahab Babiker, 70, was a consultant physician at Scarborough Hospital, where he had worked since August.

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said he died on Monday after receiving care in hospital.

His colleague Dr Ed Smith said Dr Babiker "had a wealth of experience that he brought to bear in caring for our patients".

Dr Smith, the hospital's director of acute, emergency and elderly medicine, added: "Dr Babiker was an extremely energetic, hard-working, approachable and dedicated doctor.

"He was particularly notable for his 'can-do' attitude and supportive nature, and was well liked by patients and staff alike. He will be sorely missed."

Trust chief executive Simon Morritt said: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of a member of our Scarborough Hospital team and offer my condolences to Dr Babiker's family.

"We are making sure that staff have access to any help and support they may need at this difficult time."

