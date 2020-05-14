Coronavirus: Portraits of NHS frontline 'heroes'
An artist from York has been painting portraits of NHS frontline workers for free.
Karen Winship said she was inspired by artist Tom Croft, who started a campaign giving away free portraits to key workers around the world.
She said it had been "very emotional" painting the portraits and has completed nine so far.
"Just their back stories of what they're going through are emotional and difficult," she said.
"My eldest daughter works for the NHS, she's an occupational therapist at York Hospital, and I just wanted to do something."
Ms Winship said the most poignant portrait had been that of nurse Rachel, who works at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and had asked her parents to look after her four young children when she fell ill with Covid-19.
"It's the sadness in their eyes, it's very moving.
"I felt a real sense of community even though I don't know them - apart from my daughter - and haven't met them in my life."
The artist said she would be giving away the original portraits to the muses for free and is hoping to display prints in an exhibition in the future.
