Image copyright Karen Winship Image caption Karen Winship's daughter, Kelly, is an occupational therapist at York hospital and has been redeployed into the community response team

An artist from York has been painting portraits of NHS frontline workers for free.

Karen Winship said she was inspired by artist Tom Croft, who started a campaign giving away free portraits to key workers around the world.

She said it had been "very emotional" painting the portraits and has completed nine so far.

"Just their back stories of what they're going through are emotional and difficult," she said.

"My eldest daughter works for the NHS, she's an occupational therapist at York Hospital, and I just wanted to do something."

Image copyright Karen Winship Image caption Rebecca is a nurse working in intensive care in Antrim, Northern Ireland

Image copyright Karen Winship Image caption Kirsty works in the Clinical Decisions Unit at The Friarage Hospital in Northallerton, North Yorkshire

Ms Winship said the most poignant portrait had been that of nurse Rachel, who works at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and had asked her parents to look after her four young children when she fell ill with Covid-19.

"It's the sadness in their eyes, it's very moving.

"I felt a real sense of community even though I don't know them - apart from my daughter - and haven't met them in my life."

Image copyright Karen Winship Image caption This portrait of Rachel "struck me the most", the artist said, because of the "sadness in her eyes"

Image copyright Karen Winship Image caption Ms Winship said this portrait of Phil, who works in Wolverhampton, is one of her favourites because of the "positivity" in his expression

Image copyright Karen Winship Image caption Ann, a nurse at York Hospital, has been working for the NHS for 30 years and is "doing a great job", said the artist

The artist said she would be giving away the original portraits to the muses for free and is hoping to display prints in an exhibition in the future.

