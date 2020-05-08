Image copyright RAF Benevolent Fund Image caption Terry Clark fought in the Battle of Britain in summer 1940

One of the last survivors of the Battle of Britain, Flight Lieutenant Terry Clark, has died aged 101.

Mr Clark, from Croydon, south London, had been living at a North Yorkshire care where he died on Thursday, the eve of the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

His death leaves John "Paddy" Hemingway as the last member of "The Few" who took to the skies in summer 1940.

Mr Clark served as a radar operator during World War Two, defending the UK against Luftwaffe attacks.

The Battle of Britain led to the deaths of 544 RAF pilots and aircrew out of a group of 3,000.

Their bravery and sacrifice in withstanding the greater numbers of German pilots of the Luftwaffe and a possible invasion was recognised by then Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

"Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few," he told MPs.

RAF Benevolent Fund controller Air Vice-Marshal Chris Elliot said: "Our condolences go to Terry's family and friends at this sad time.

"This news is especially poignant as we remember the bravery and sacrifice of all those who fought for us today, the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Image copyright Battle of Britain Memorial Image caption The RAF Benevolent Fund said Mr Clark "answered their country's call without question"

"Terry belonged to a generation of servicemen and women who answered their country's call without question.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to every one of them and their legacy must be to remember their service."

He added: "John 'Paddy' Hemingway is now the last surviving member of The Few and in September we will mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the battle.

"The RAF Benevolent Fund will be paying tribute to those pilots and air crew who 'gave so much to so many'."

The Battle of Britain Memorial said Mr Clark joined No 615 Squadron of the Auxiliary Air Force at Kenley in March 1938 as an aircrafthand, before training to become an air gunner, flying Hawker Hectors on Army Co-operation duties.

He joined No 219 Squadron at Catterick on 12 July 1940, two days into the Battle of Britain, and later trained on radar as a Radio Observer, flying in Beaufighters.

