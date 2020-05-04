Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption The two bikers had travelled from Rochdale to Whitby to buy fish and chips

Two bikers who went on a 200-mile round trip to buy fish and chips have been fined for breaching coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The pair had travelled from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, to Whitby, North Yorkshire before being stopped, fined and sent home by police.

Whitby Neighbourhood Policing Team said the trip was not "reasonable travel".

North Yorkshire Police have previously said people were breaking lockdown rules to travel to the area.

Posting of Facebook, Whitby police said: "Whilst Whitby would usually welcome visitors to sample our finest fish and chips, due to the current climate this does not constitute reasonable travel.

"Whitby Neighbourhood Policing Team were patrolling the A169 and stopped two motorcyclists who had travelled from Rochdale purely for fish and chips.

"Both were sent home and issued fines."

The same force said last week that people were "blatantly ignoring" lockdown rules by visiting local beauty spots.

North Yorkshire Police issued 61 fines in one weekend to people travelling to the area from West Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cumbria and Kent.

Day-trippers to the Yorkshire Dales accounted for the majority of fines.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Malham Cove is a popular beauty spot in the Yorkshire Dales National Park

