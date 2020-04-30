Image copyright Yorkshire Ambulance Service Image caption The individuals who died have not been named at the request of their families

Two staff at the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) have died after contracting Covid-19.

The service's chief executive Rod Barnes said it was with "great sadness" that he confirmed the deaths.

An advanced emergency medical technician from North Yorkshire died on 28 April and a specialist paramedic from West Yorkshire died on Thursday.

Mr Barnes said their families had requested they were not named and asked for their privacy to be respected.

"We know that many people within the trust are affected by this very tragic news and we are supporting our staff at this very difficult time," he added.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.