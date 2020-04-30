Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Police said two police cars were damaged during the pursuit, which reached speeds of up to 110mph

Four men and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested following a 110mph police chase through North Yorkshire.

Two of the men and the teenager were in a suspected stolen BMW when they were pursued by officers on the A1 motorway at about 22:50 BST on Monday.

The car was stopped close to Dishforth, near Thirsk, using a stinger device, North Yorkshire Police said.

All three were held on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a knife.

The 19-year-old driver was further arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, drink driving and possession of cannabis.

The 20-year-old passenger was also detained on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

A second BMW, which was also suspected of being involved, was seen by police on the A1 minutes later and stopped near Wetherby.

The two men inside, aged 20 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.

All five have been released while investigations continue.