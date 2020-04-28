Image caption Heavy rainfall caused significant damage to part of parkland used for a spectator area

The organisation behind an international cycling event will contribute to the costs of repairing a damaged park.

The UCI Road World Championships took place in Harrogate in September 2019.

It used part of the town's 200-acre (80 hectare) Stray for spectators, but heavy rain left the area badly damaged.

The council said the amount the organisers would pay had yet to be determined. So far the council has spent £51,000 on repairs to the Stray.

Harrogate Borough Council's chief executive Wallace Sampson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service they had been in talks over a contribution to the costs of repairing the Stray for some time.

Yorkshire 2019 was set up by the government to deliver the event and is now being dissolved.

"One of the key things for us has been getting a contribution towards the restoration costs - and that has been agreed," he said.

Image caption The common land was first protected in the 18th Century for the use of the people of Harrogate

Mr Sampson said the the council had set aside an additional £150,000 for restoration work but expected the final cost to be lower.

A study commissioned by the council said the event, between 22 and 29 September 2019, was watched by a global television audience of 329m and resulted in an economic boost to the local economy of £17.8m.

However, the study carried out by Ernst and Young did not take into account losses by businesses in the area affected by road closures and falls in town centre footfall.

