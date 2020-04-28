Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Narrow streets, such as the Shambles, pose a number of problems in terms of social distancing

A one-way system for pedestrians could be introduced in York once lockdown measures start to be lifted.

Traders believe this would enable businesses to re-open safely and help shoppers continue to maintain social distancing rules.

York Retail Forum said the city, with many narrow streets and alleyways, posed a particular challenge.

It said it expected social distancing would remain in force for many months, and was planning for that.

Phil Pinder, who chairs the forum, said plans were being considered to introduce a form of voluntary code or charter.

Image caption Pedestrians will be asked to follow temporary signs to ensure social distancing measures are met

It would include guidance on how to move around the city, and urge people to respect temporary signs.

"Narrow streets and alleyways would be strictly one way with perhaps a barrier at one end telling people to please go the other way round," Mr Pinder said.

"On wider streets people would be allowed to go in both directions but to stick to the left, like a car would, with a line down the middle and temporary stickers to guide people.

"We have to make sure it works for everyone and have rules we can all follow," he said.

Other options being considered include moving the market from its current location to the neighbouring and much wider Parliament Street, and introducing hand sanitiser towers outside businesses.

