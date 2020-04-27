Image copyright James Sanderson Image caption Bessy now receives a hot meal every day from the volunteer group

A 101-year-old woman has been able to go outside for the first time in six years thanks to a volunteer who checked on her during lockdown.

Bessy from Selby in North Yorkshire, can now get herself from her house to the garden as volunteer James Sanderson bought her a walking frame.

Mr Sanderson, 42, had called on her to deliver a hot meal when she told him she had been housebound for six years.

He bought the frame second hand and delivered it to her later that day.

When he told her the BBC wanted to cover her story, she asked him to make sure it was known that she said "thank you" to The Queen for sending her a card on her 100th birthday.

Mr Sanderson set up the community group Barlby Region Independent Group Helpers Together (BRIGHT) at the beginning of March, anticipating the vulnerable might suffer in lockdown.

He co-ordinates a team of 45 people, delivering about 20 packed lunches and 40 hot meals to people every day.

He said he met Bessy after he delivered a Sunday lunch to a couple in Barlby a few weeks ago, and they asked if he could visit her home as they had been unable to see her as usual because of lockdown.

When he called at her house, she said she had not had a hot meal for three weeks so now she receives one every day from the group.

Mr Sanderson said: "Now I visit her three times a day, I take her food, magazines, and now I've been able to help her get outside for some fresh air".

'Share the happiness'

While observing social distancing rules, he said they talk through the open front door always staying at least 2m apart.

In a Facebook post, he said: "During a chat she told me she hasn't been outside for six years as she feels unstable.

"Betty (sic) can now go into her garden not just look through the window. I just thought I should share the happiness from brightening Betty's day.

"Thank you all for your support in making this community work together."

The Bright group helps local pharmacies deliver medicines as well as making sure everyone in the community has enough food.

Mr Sanderson said he has applied for the group to have charitable status so they can continue their community work once restrictions have been lifted.

