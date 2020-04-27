Image copyright PA Media Image caption Vida Healthcare director Bernadette Mossman with a resident on one of the dementia homes' bikes to 'ride' different scenic views around the world

A care home where two residents died with coronavirus said it has waited 10 days for testing kits to arrive.

Vida Healthcare has two dementia homes in Harrogate, with 194 residents.

Director Bernadette Mossman said it was hard to get hold of tests for residents and staff showing symptoms, and the first batch had not arrived.

Some employees travelled up to 70 miles to Hull and Manchester for tests on Sunday.

Vida Healthcare employs about 450 staff in Harrogate.

Ms Mossman said "several" staff had tested positive for coronavirus in the past few weeks, and of five residents tested, two came back positive and died in hospital in March.

The health director said there had probably been more people in the home with coronavirus symptoms.

"We have had two positive tests in the whole home, but we have not had many tests," she said.

"We suspect there was probably potentially more residents who had coronavirus symptoms."

Self-isolation is difficult for people with dementia because they cannot retain information about social distancing.

"We encourage residents to remain in their room and self-isolate but if that's not possible, all of our staff are having to wear sessional PPE [personal protective equipment] for the whole day, and change when they are delivering interventions to residents," Ms Mossman said.

Dr Mike Gent of PHE said it had been in regular contact with Vida Grange since their first case in March, and testing was being arranged.

The government has pledged 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by the end of April, including all symptomatic people in care homes. Last week only about 20,000 were being tested a day.

