Image copyright Sarah Windass Image caption Esther Windass lives in a bungalow so climbed a stepladder in the garden

A five-year-old girl has climbed the equivalent of Yorkshire fell Pen-y-ghent - by going up and down a stepladder in her garden.

Esther Windass from York climbed 2,277 ft (694 m) to raise money for Martin House children's hospice.

Esther used the good weather and the coronavirus lockdown, to climb up 456 times on Monday and raised more than £400 for the charity.

Her mum, Sarah, said her daughter had "a big lie-in" the morning after.

"We live in a bungalow so we couldn't do the stairs so we came up with the idea of using a stepladder," Ms Windass said.

"She really enjoyed it. She flagged a tiny bit, had a break and afternoon tea, then carried on.

"She's quite tired this morning, she's had quite a big lie in."

Pen-y-ghent is the lowest of the Three Peaks in the Yorkshire Dales.

Dad Steve Windass said Esther chose to raise money for Martin House because one of her school friends goes there.

"We're a family of climbers and on a lovely day like this if we weren't at work or school we'd be at Brimham Rocks or the climbing wall," he said.

"So we thought what could we do? Esther's five so she could climb the height of Pen-y-ghent."

He added: "We only have a ground floor so we got the stepladders outside and measured five foot, so Esther climbs the ladder and we tick off the marker and she climbs down and up again."

