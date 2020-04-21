Image copyright PA Media Image caption The 99-year-old was guest of honour at the virtual opening ceremony of the Nightingale hospital in Yorkshire

The 99-year-old war veteran who raised over £27m for the NHS has opened a new Nightingale hospital in Harrogate.

Captain Tom Moore, who raised money by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday, appeared via video link at the opening on Tuesday.

A virtual ceremony was held to open the 500-bed facility at Harrogate Convention Centre, the first of seven field hospitals built outside a city.

Capt Tom was invited to appear in honour of his fundraising effort.

Asked about opening the new hospital, Capt Tom said: "It's one of those things you never think would ever happen."

He told BBC Breakfast: "For me to be opening a new hospital in Harrogate is outstanding.

"All the people in that area have done so well to produce a new hospital in such a short time."

The veteran, who was born in Keighley, West Yorkshire, originally aimed to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together however his feat captured the imagination of the nation.

NHS England said the hospital had opened less than three weeks after work started and would provide extra beds if local services needed them.

The opening was conducted by video link in line with social distancing policies.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "It's an honour to be asked to open this hospital alongside Captain Tom Moore.

"During this worrying and difficult time for our whole country his phenomenal achievement has reminded us of our common bonds and served to further unite us."

Nightingale hospitals have been announced for London, Birmingham, Manchester, Harrogate, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow and Belfast.

Steve Russell, chief executive of the new hospital in Harrogate, said the facility was a "vital insurance policy, which we hope will not be needed".

He said: "The most important thing remains for the public to continue to follow expert advice and stay at home - reducing the number of people who get the virus, and therefore the need for NHS treatment."

NHS England said it had also freed up more than 33,000 beds around the country, the equivalent of 50 new hospitals.

A deal has also been struck with the independent hospital sector to provide 8,000 extra beds, as well as staff and equipment, it added.

