A special memorial service for those who have lost loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic is to take place later this year at York Minster.

The lockdown has resulted in funerals not being conducted as normal.

York Minster's governing body, The Chapter of York, said it had left "many people feeling desolate and heartbroken" because they were unable to grieve together.

A date for the service is yet to be announced.

The Revd Michael Smith, Canon Pastor at the minster, said: "One of the most painful aspects of the current lockdown is that many people have been unable to sit by the side of loved ones as they died or to attend their funerals.

"When regulations are lifted there will be a memorial service at York Minster to enable those bereaved during the pandemic to grieve and to give thanks for loved ones who have died."

He said the planned service would "complement" other church services being held across the Diocese of York.

"We will announce the date for this service as soon as we can but we wanted people to know that in addition to what local ministers and churches will be doing for individual families, there will be an opportunity for anyone to come to a service at York Minster to grieve and give thanks for loved ones who have died, and to light a candle in their memory."

