A man who is accused of murder after a body was found in a river in 2007 is to go on trial.

David Roustoby, 44, appeared at Leeds Crown Court in connection with the death of John David Clarke.

Mr Clarke, aged 43, was found dead in the River Foss, close to the village of Towthorpe, in April 2007.

Mr Roustoby, of Rawcliffe Lane, York, was charged with murder last week after being arrested by North Yorkshire Police.

Earlier, Mr Roustoby appeared in court via video link, before his case was listed for a five-day trial in October.

Mr Roustoby was denied bail and is due to make a further court appearance next month.

Before his death, Mr Clarke, who was known as David, lived on Huntington Road in York.

