North Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses following the incident in Scarborough

A man has been arrested after a half-naked man appeared to try to throw a bag of vomit over an off-duty police officer.

Police said a man, who was bare-chested and wearing tracksuit bottoms, confronted the officer in Scarborough.

A man was restrained by the officer in Victoria Road at about 06:40 BST on Friday.

A second off-duty officer "noticed the disturbance" and came to the aid of his colleague, North Yorkshire Police said.

Uniformed officers arrived and the suspect was put into a police van.

North Yorkshire Police said a 26-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

