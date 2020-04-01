Image copyright Geograph/Stephen McKay Image caption Marie Dinou was arrested at Newcastle Central Station on Saturday morning

A woman has been fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions after she refused to tell police who she was and why she was at a railway station.

Marie Dinou, 41, from York, was arrested at Newcastle Central Station at 08:00 GMT on Saturday.

North Tyneside Magistrates' Court imposed a £660 fine under the Coronavirus Act 2020 on Monday.

Dinou, who did not enter a plea, was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85.

British Transport Police assistant chief constable Sean O'Callaghan said enforcement of the new legislation was a last resort.

"In this case, officers tried their utmost best to engage with Dinou.

"I can assure you we would much rather not have to take such action."

Under the Coronavirus Act, it is illegal to fail to comply with the instructions of police officers without reasonable excuse.

