A man is due to appear in court accused of spitting at a Tesco worker and making comments about him getting coronavirus.

The 29-year-old is accused of assaulting a member of staff at a Tesco Express in York.

He was arrested after an incident at the store in Low Ousegate at about 19:00 on Sunday 29 March.

He has been released on bail ahead of an appearance at York Magistrates' Court on Thursday 7 May.

Ch Insp Fee Willey of North Yorkshire Police said: "Our colleagues in the retail sector are doing such an amazing job working to support our communities during this challenging time.

"We're committed to supporting all key workers and anyone suspected of jeopardising their safety will be dealt with."

