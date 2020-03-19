Image copyright Chad Campbell Image caption Chad Campbell has cleaned the outside of schools, care homes and supermarkets

A cleaning company is disinfecting parts of a North Yorkshire town free of charge.

Chad Campbell, who runs Cleancore UK, has offered to clean schools, care homes and shopping areas across Thirsk.

Mr Campbell and his team clean communal areas in the evening after finishing work for the day.

He said they were trying to "put people's minds at ease" over the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused the death of one person in the county.

"There's a lot of panic going on at the minute," he said.

"It's sanitising of public spaces. Anything that hands come into contact with or immediate areas into the building, walkways etc."

Image copyright Chad Campbell Image caption Mr Campbell said he hoped to "put people's minds at ease"

Mr Campbell said they had cleaned dozens of sites, including sterilising shopping trolleys at a local supermarket.

His efforts have attracted praise on social media and donations of cleaning equipment and people offering him money towards fuel costs, as well a gifts of chocolates and wine.

"The response has just been fantastic," said Mr Campbell.

"Gratitude, that's as good as anything.

"People are just so grateful of the fact that we are going out there and we're doing something instead of doing nothing."