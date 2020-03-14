Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The proposals would see a road bridge demolished and a new pedestrianised square built

Funding of £14.5m has been secured to transform the area in front of York's railway station.

The proposals would see the demolition of the Queen Street Bridge and the relocation of a short stay car park and taxi rank.

Councillors say the scheme would create a fitting gateway to the city as part of a major development scheme.

The money comes following a successful bid by the Leeds City Region to the government's Transforming Cities Fund.

The station scheme is part of the wider £650m York Central project to create homes and office space at the rear of the station.

The scheme, which covers 45 hectares, is one of the largest regeneration sites in England.

The City of York Council secured £77.1m in government funding in the budget to unlock the scheme and begin work.

The Liberal Democrat leader of the council, Keith Aspden, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service securing the additional funding for the station element was welcome.

"The railway station transformed York's fortunes in the past, and - alongside York Central - will play just as big a role in delivering clean, inclusive growth in the 21st Century."

In addition to demolishing the bridge and moving the car park, bus stops would be increased and spaced out, and a wider pedestrian crossing would be created.

Arches in the city walls opposite the station would also be opened up creating new routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

