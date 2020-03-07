Fundraiser for boy who lost limbs to meningitis tops £150,000
A fundraising drive for a seven-year-old boy who lost his hands and legs to meningococcal meningitis has topped more than £150,000.
Rugby player Luke Mortimer, of Skipton, had his hands and legs below the knee amputated after he fell ill before Christmas.
The youngster remains at Sheffield Children's Hospital but his family said his recovery was going "brilliantly".
His rugby club, Skipton RFC, has hosted a number of fundraisers.
More than £16,000 was raised at a black-tie charity rugby match event last week between a team from Skipton RFU and crew from the Royal Navy ship HMS Prince of Wales.
Brian Brocksom, a family friend and coach at Skipton RFC, said: "I am pleased to say that Luke is now established on a ward at Sheffield Children's Hospital and his rehabilitation is going brilliant and he is showing his fighting spirit and determination."
The seven-year-old, who was playing in the junior team at Skipton RFC, underwent surgery at Sheffield Children's Hospital after he was struck down with the illness on 13 December.
Mr Brocksom had said the money raised would help the family long-term with "paying bills and adaptations in the house".