Image copyright Georgie Green Image caption Luke Mortimer, who was struck down with the illness on 13 December, is recovering "brilliantly", his family say

A fundraising drive for a seven-year-old boy who lost his hands and legs to meningococcal meningitis has topped more than £150,000.

Rugby player Luke Mortimer, of Skipton, had his hands and legs below the knee amputated after he fell ill before Christmas.

The youngster remains at Sheffield Children's Hospital but his family said his recovery was going "brilliantly".

His rugby club, Skipton RFC, has hosted a number of fundraisers.

Image copyright Georgie Green Image caption A charity rugby match was held on 29 January involving Skipton RFU and crew from the Royal Navy ship, HMS Prince of Wales

Image copyright Georgie Green Image caption Ex-England international Jason Robinson lends his hand as a water carrier

More than £16,000 was raised at a black-tie charity rugby match event last week between a team from Skipton RFU and crew from the Royal Navy ship HMS Prince of Wales.

Brian Brocksom, a family friend and coach at Skipton RFC, said: "I am pleased to say that Luke is now established on a ward at Sheffield Children's Hospital and his rehabilitation is going brilliant and he is showing his fighting spirit and determination."

Image copyright Georgie Green Image caption Luke's older brother Harry helps his dad, Adam Mortimer, warm up before the game

Image copyright Georgie Green Image caption Brian Brocksom said the charity event on 29 February was a "very competitive game finishing 24-24"

The seven-year-old, who was playing in the junior team at Skipton RFC, underwent surgery at Sheffield Children's Hospital after he was struck down with the illness on 13 December.

Mr Brocksom had said the money raised would help the family long-term with "paying bills and adaptations in the house".