Image copyright Google Image caption A bomb disposal unit was called to Boroughbridge Road in York

A 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of a terror-related offence has been released on bail, police have said.

The arrest in York on Wednesday was part of a planned operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

A bomb disposal unit was called during a search of a property in Boroughbridge Road.

The man was being held on suspicion of the possession of documents likely to be useful to a terrorist.

