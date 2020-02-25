Image copyright Carl Gavaghan Image caption A wheel was erected on the site during the 2019 summer season

An observation wheel is to make a temporary return to a seaside resort in Yorkshire.

The 104ft-high (32m) wheel had operated on the site of the former Futurist Theatre in Scarborough during 2019.

The seaside town's borough council has confirmed a wheel and associated adventure golf attraction will operate from 4 April 2020.

The council said the proposed tenant would construct the wheel over a 13-day period at the end of March.

Council officers said a tender process had been completed and the relevant health and safety certification for the wheel had been provided.

It will operate for 28 days without planning consent and then for the rest of the summer subject to consent being granted, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Approval for leasing the site is expected to be granted by the council on 28 February.

The wheel that was erected in 2019 carried 144 passengers in 24 enclosed gondolas and was operated by Observation Wheel UK Ltd.

The seafront site has been considered for a permanent theme park attraction with the council selecting Flamingo Land as its preferred bidder.

That decision is being re-examined by the council after a review of its decision-making processes.

