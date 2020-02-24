Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption The woman's Mazda ended up overturned in a ditch near Thirsk

A woman trapped inside her overturned car in a ditch at night was rescued after being found with a location app.

Police said the woman had no idea where she was when she crashed near Thirsk, North Yorkshire, on Friday and other drivers could not see her car.

However, she managed to phone her father in Shrewsbury. He talked her through using the What3words app to get an exact location.

North Yorkshire Police were able to get to her within four minutes of a call.

The app divides the world into 3m squares and gives each one a unique three-word address in order for people to be easily found in emergencies.

North Yorkshire roads policing unit said the woman, from Shropshire, had crashed down an embankment, about 20ft from the road.

"All that was on view was the dark underside of the car," they said.

It is not known how long the woman was trapped.

North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group said: 'We kept a three-way conversation with daughter, dad and control for the four minutes it took officers to get on scene.

"We cannot stress the importance and benefits of this location tool.

"Driver released and luckily OK."

Earlier this month, tourists wearing trainers were rescued in blizzard conditions from Ben Nevis after rescuers located them via the app.

It was also previously used to find a mother and child after a car crash in a remote location in Somerset.

