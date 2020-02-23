Image caption The Environment Agency expects the River Ouse to peak at a similar height as it did during Storm Dennis last weekend

The Environment Agency has said it is "quietly comfortable" about the risk of flooding in Yorkshire, despite a forecast of heavy rain and snow.

Flood warnings are in place across Yorkshire, with the weather causing disruption on Saturday.

York's Viking Festival was hit by high winds, with a large scale battle re-enactment called off for safety reasons.

A yellow warning in currently place for snow and rain on Monday.

Frank Deplanter, from the Environment Agency, said flood defences were protecting about 2,000 properties in York.

He said the River Ouse would peak at a similar level seen during Storm Dennis last weekend with some flooding for the "usual suspects".

Mr Deplanter said flood defences on the River Foss, which caused widespread damage when it flooded in 2015, were working well.

He said: "The Foss Barrier, right the heart of the city, is pumping well and keeping the River Foss well down, which gives us plenty of capacity during the week if we need it."

Image copyright Jorvik Viking Festival Image caption Jorvik Viking Festival went ahead despite the "stormiest February half-term in over 30 years"

Despite the bad weather, more than 200 people in Viking costumes marched through York city centre on Saturday.

However, a "battle spectacular" was cancelled after high winds started blowing over safety barriers.

Event manager Gareth Henry, of York Archaeological Trust, said: "The winds filling sails on Viking ships helped them voyage around the world, but sadly they have frustrated a number of our events during this year's Jorvik Viking Festival."

Image caption Tadcaster Albion's ground has flooded again, less than 24 hours after volunteers started to clean up after the previous flood

Flood alerts and warnings have been issued covering various locations along the rivers Ouse, Swale, Ure, Aire and Wharfe, as well as Swinney Beck at Masham.

In Tadcaster, an army of volunteers has been helping clean up after the town's football team saw its ground flooded for the third time in as many weeks.

However, there has been collective sigh of relief in the Calder Valley, which has avoided a repeat of the devastation seen a fortnight ago.

