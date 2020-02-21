Image caption The fatal crash caused severe tailbacks on the A64

A pedestrian who died after being hit by three cars on a dual carriageway has been named by police.

John Harris, 40, of Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, was killed on the westbound carriageway of the A64 in the early hours of 4 February.

He was pronounced dead at the scene near York Racecourse.

A 34-year-old driver arrested on suspicion of drug-driving offences has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Mr Harris was struck by a blue Nissan Juke, a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Vauxhall Viva shortly before 05:00 GMT.

The crash caused severe tailbacks and forced the road to close between the A19 junction and the A1036.

The driver, from the Ryedale area, was held on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, and for driving while unfit through drugs.

Police continue to appeal for dash-cam footage.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.