Image copyright Family photo/DONLAWAT SUNSUK Image caption Lamduan Armitage, nee Seekanya, was last seen by her family in 2004

Police investigating the death of a Thai woman whose body was found in the Yorkshire Dales 15 years ago say they are frustrated at hold-ups in the case.

Lamduan Armitage, nee Seekanya, was found near Pen-y-ghent in 2004 having moved to the UK in 1991 after marrying her husband David Armitage in Thailand.

North Yorkshire Police is still waiting to obtain the legal authority to carry out inquiries in Thailand.

Adam Harland, from the force, said he was frustrated with the long delays.

Police said they were awaiting permission from the UK Central Authority within the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Image copyright Other Image caption Ms Armitage lived with her husband David in Portsmouth, Rugby and Preston between 1991 and 2003

Mr Harland, manager of major investigation team's cold case review unit, said detectives are determined to seek answers for the family.

"We know that Lamduan's mother is not in good health, and it is very frustrating that we are still unable to... fully explain what happened to her daughter, or reunite her with her daughter's remains.

"Unfortunately, there has been a long delay in being able to go to Thailand to interview members of Lamduan's family.

"We have had the support of the Thai Authorities to request their assistance to conduct enquiries in Thailand.

"For this to happen, we need to gain legal authority from the CPS UK Central Authority for which we have the support from local prosecutors."

The half-naked body of Ms Armitage, a mother of three, was found by walkers on 20 September in a remote location on the Pennine Way.

She was found more than a mile (2km) from the nearest road and was wearing only green jeans, socks and a gold wedding band.

However, police were unable to identify her and she became known as The Lady of the Hills.

Image copyright DONLAWAT SUNSUK/BBC THAI Image caption Parents Buasa and Joomsri Seekanya said they had not heard from their daughter since 2004

A cold case review, launched in 2016, concluded she was aged between 25 and 35 and originally from south-east Asia.

Investigators also found evidence she had been living in north Lancashire or south Cumbria, with detectives suggesting she could have been a "Thai bride" who had been murdered.

In January, after reading a BBC story on the cold case, her family from Udon Thani in north-east Thailand came forward to say they believed the woman was their daughter who they had not seen since 2004.

This led to North Yorkshire Police carrying out DNA testing with family members in Thailand in order to confirm Ms Armitage's identity.

Mr Armitage has previously said he was not involved in his wife's death, according to The Sun.

The CPS has been contacted for a comment.

