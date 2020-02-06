Image caption Chunkit Jay Pang says he and his family were racially abused in the past few days

Four racist incidents relating to the coronavirus outbreak are being investigated by police.

The reports involved hate speech and racial slurs in or around York in the past week, North Yorkshire Police.

Chunkit Jay Pang, a British national of Chinese descent, said he faced racial abuse in his home town of Selby as have other members of his family.

The force advised anyone experiencing abuse relating to coronavirus to report it.

China's ambassador to the UK earlier condemned "hatred" against Chinese people following the outbreak.

Liu Xiaoming said: "I think the general public is very supportive. There are some cases of hatred, discrimination, against Chinese nationals."

Mr Pang said two children had used a racist term adding he had "got coronavirus stay away from him".

He said his father suffered similar abuse in a doctor's surgery waiting room.

On Friday it was confirmed two people in York tested positive for the virus which originated in Wuhan in China.

One was a student at University of York, which also condemned abuse and racism after receiving reports of incidents against staff and students.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The University of York says racist abuse and hate speech will not be tolerated

