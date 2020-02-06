Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Staff investigator David Pegg said the crime was "horrific" because of the health problems faced by the couple

Thieves targeted the home of an elderly couple and stole a £20,000 watch just hours after one of the occupants suffered a stroke.

Police said the 70-year-old man returned to his home at Bishopthorpe near York on Tuesday evening to find thieves had forced their way in.

His wife had suffered a stroke earlier in the day and he was recovering from a recent heart attack.

North Yorkshire Police said a gold chain and Rolex watch had been taken.

Police staff investigator David Pegg said: "This is a particularly horrific crime committed against an elderly couple, not least because the husband came home after visiting his wife in hospital, to discover they had been burgled.

"He was understandably distressed at the discovery, especially as his wife had only just been admitted to hospital earlier that day after having a stroke whilst he was in the middle of recovering from a heart attack himself.

"It's our absolute priority to catch those responsible and we're appealing to anyone with any information that could help our investigation to get in touch.

"In particular, we'd like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious or has any CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the area at the time to contact us."

