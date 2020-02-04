Image copyright Clare Frisby/BBC Image caption The fatal accident caused severe tailbacks on the A64

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on a dual carriageway.

North Yorkshire Police said the un-named pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was hit around 05:00 on the A64 near York.

The crash was near the Fulford exit and the road has been closed between the A19 junction and the A1036.

The 33-year-old man was held in custody as investigations into the accident were carried out, police said.

He was also held on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

Highways England reported "severe delays" on the A64 during the morning but said the road was expected to re-open in the early afternoon.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.