Image caption One student in York said: "I'm just a bit scared so I wear a face mask just in case"

There have been no further outbreaks of coronavirus in York, after the UK's first cases were confirmed in the city.

Two Chinese nationals tested positive for coronavirus after falling ill at Staycity Aparthotel in Paragon Street on Wednesday.

One of them is a student at the University of York. Other students say campus life is continuing as normal.

The leader of City of York Council said the city was still "open to residents and visitors from all over the world".

Cllr Keith Aspden said: "The Department for Health and Social Care has confirmed that there have not been any further confirmed cases over the weekend and the risk from coronavirus to individuals living, working and visiting York remains low."

He also wished the two people a "full recovery," the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

Image caption Pharmacies in York have reported a rise in sales of face masks as coronavirus spreads outside of China

The pair are being treated at a specialist infectious diseases unit at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

A dedicated helpline set up by University of York has since received more than 240 calls.

One student told the BBC: "It's not that serious, the risk is not that high, we're still cool about the situation, still going to lectures and seminars."

Harry Clay, from student newspaper York Vision, said: "The important thing to do is just to carry on normally, treat a Chinese student as you would any other student."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Patients who have been flown home form Wuhan face two weeks in quarantine

British Chinese people have reported experiencing prejudice amid the outbreak.

Sarah Ng, chair of the Chinese community centre in Sheffield, said: "There's a lot of misunderstanding surrounding the whole issue of the coronavirus, quite a lot of it stemming from social media."

The Department of Health has confirmed that a total of 324 people have tested negative from 326 tests in the UK.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk